Talks on Strait of Hormuz based on Oman-proposed plan — TV

RABAT, July 1. /TASS/. Talks between Iran and the United States on restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz are being held on the basis of new proposals put forward by Oman, Al Hadath TV reported.

According to the broadcaster's sources, "technical talks [between Iran and the United States] on the Strait of Hormuz are being conducted on the basis of a new plan proposed by Oman." The sources added that Tehran is linking "any progress in the talks on the strait to the receipt of $3 billion, which had been agreed upon in principle."

The previous day, Oman submitted a formal proposal to the United States and other Western countries to introduce transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. According to The New York Times, the proposal envisages charging shipping companies service fees for using the waterway. The newspaper said that Iran and Oman continue to promote the plan despite Washington's public objections.