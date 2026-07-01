LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. NATO countries appear indifferent to Ukraine’s use of their technologies in carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians in Donbass and Novorossiya, according to military expert Andrey Marochko, who spoke during a live broadcast on VKontakte.

"The fact that they are targeting buses and children seems to matter little to anyone. The priority, as they see it, is to develop these systems," Marochko stated. "In the United States, such developments and actions would likely result in severe prison sentences. But in Ukraine, it seems everything is simply overlooked."

He emphasized that Ukrainian military drones employed in these attacks are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence capable of making autonomous decisions - determining whether to strike, and targeting civilian infrastructure and transportation.

"Currently, Ukrainian militants serve as a sort of testing ground within the former Soviet Union, experimenting with the latest technologies supplied by NATO countries. This includes the United States, which has developed drones that operate independently of Starlink systems," the expert explained.

Previously, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik reported that the enemy had targeted several civilian vehicles in Severodonetsk and Pervomaisk, injuring four individuals.