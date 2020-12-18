{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia always open for dialogue but Ukraine not interested in it, says Lavrov

Lavrov commented on his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba’s words about the lack of contact between them

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia is always open for a serious dialogue with Ukraine but Kiev is not interested in it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday commenting on his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba’s words about the lack of contact between them.

"If my Ukrainian colleague wants to discuss seriously concrete matters concerning the implementation of the Minsk accords, the Paris Normandy-format summit agreements or our bilateral relation with Ukraine, we are always open for such dialogue. Regrettably, we see no such intentions so far," he said.

Lavrov also said that Kuleba had requested a telephone conversation in early September to discuss an incident at the contact line in Donbass. "Indeed, he requested a telephone conversation with me in early September, when I was visiting Syria. He wanted to discuss an incident at the contact line in Donbass. As far as I know, this matter was raised at a Contact Group meeting a couple of days later," he said.

"I think that on such topics Kiev should better contact directly Donbass, as envisaged by the Minsk Package of Measures, rather than try to politicize the situation and settle things via Moscow’s, Berlin’s and Paris’ mediation," he stressed.

In an interview with the Novoye Vremya radio station on Thursday, the Ukrainian foreign minister said he regretted that he had no contacts with Lavrov. He said he had asked the Russian side to organize talks with his Russian counterpart to discuss aggravation of the situation in Donbass but the talks were never held.

Bulgaria’s move to expel Russian diplomat stems from idea of Russian threat, says senator
The Bulgarian authorities earlier declared a Russian military attache persona non grata, the Russian embassy in Sofia said in a statement on Friday
Russia is ‘harmless and squeaky clean' compared to the West, Putin says
The BBC representative asked a question about reasons for worsening relations between Russia and the West
Russia’s first Sarmat ICBM to enter combat duty in 2022
He also praised Russia’s Avangard hypersonic ICBM, which is already in service
Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south
The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems
Putin says Russian hypersonic weapons’ existence impacts global situation
Russia is developing the most advanced weapons, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system and the Tsirkon long-range hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, the president said
Russian Defense Ministry denies reports that Russian peacekeepers encircled in Karabakh
Earlier, the media published reports about a statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying that Russian peacekeeping troops are encircled by Azerbaijani forces in the Hadrut District.
Vucic thanks Russia for strengthening Serbia’s defense capabilities
Vucic also noted the common role of Serbia and Russia in fighting Nazism and criticized attempts to rewrite history
Russian army among world’s most efficient, Putin says
Its size has decreased but it has become much more effective, the president noted
Press review: US Electoral College confirms Biden win and Navalny points finger at FSB
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 16
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
EU representatives agree on six-month extension of sanctions against Russia
The restrictions will be in effect until July 31, 2021, the source said
China's Hainan may become the eastern analogue of Hollywood
‘Defending our values’: Lavrov spotlights cornerstones of Russian-Serbian relationship
He stressed that Russia and Serbia were unanimous in their approach to the need for the full respect for international law, "and not some rules invented by somebody"
Russian Navy warship holds air defense drills in Mediterranean deployment
The naval sailors also practiced the ship’s anti-saboteur defense during its anchorage at a port and measures within the required time limits to prepare the frigate for receiving weapons and ammunition and provide maintenance for the ship’s armament and mechanisms
Experts believe gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 may start in 2021
Last Friday, the Russian barge "Fortuna" began laying a 2.6 km section of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in waters at a depth of less than 30 meters
Finland sees no need to review decision on Nord Stream 2 construction
The country provided all the required permits to the Nord Stream 2 back in 2018, the top diplomat recalled
Vaccination against coronavirus begins in all of Russia’s regions
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the vaccination must be voluntary and free of charge
Kiev’s refusal to use Russian vaccine ‘criminal,’ says Ukrainian opposition politician
Ukrainian authorities "demonstrate yet again that they are politically motivated in the issues where it is necessary to think of life and health of our people," he said
Russia to build up support for Donbass, Putin says
That concerns support for production, solving social problems and infrastructure issues, Putin said
Development of new missiles for Russia’s strategic forces to begin soon — commander
The share of advanced missile systems currently in service with RVSN reached 81% this year
North Korea buys Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, starts vaccination - report
There is no data on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been inoculated with the vaccine
Russia to complete trials of next-generation armored vehicle in summer 2021
By now, Altet has fully completed preliminary trials
Press review: Putin to hold annual news conference and US aims to push Russia out of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 17
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now
Putin explains why German defense chief wants to deal with Russia from position of force
According to the Russian president, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to show "how tough she is"
Russian Navy frigate to test-fire weapon systems in Sea of Japan after upgrade
During its upgrade, the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a multi-purpose frigate
Russia weaning itself off oil and gas dependency, says Putin
The president especially noted that if someone wants to still view Russia as a gas station that image is no longer valid
Putin to hold 2020 annual press conference remotely
It will also incorporate some features of the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, in which the head of state is asked questions from audiences across the nation
Available data testify to high effectiveness of vaccine Sputnik V — French virologist
France’s scientific committee held negotiations with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the issue of the production and distribution of anti-coronavirus vaccines at the end of November, as per earlier reports
Trump not going to abandon US politics, Putin thinks
Incumbent US President Donald Trump enjoys wide support in his country, the Russian leader said
MC-21-310 airplane with Russian engines makes first flight
Engine operating modes, aircraft stability and sensitivity and functioning of all airplane systems were tested during the flight, according to Rostec corporation
Russia’s S-400 systems in Turkey threaten US personnel, Pompeo tells Turkish counterpart
The US secretary of state urged Ankara to re-commit itself to its NATO obligations to purchase NATO-interoperable weaponry
Germany wants good relations with Russia, Merkel tells Bundestag
Merkel named the Alexey Navalny case and the Kleiner Tiergarten murder as examples of controversial points
Russian movie T-34 premiers at Hainan Film Festival
This year, the organizers received more than 4,300 films
Putin holds annual year-end press conference
This year the event is held online in a video conference mode
Shipbuilders to launch construction of latest corvettes for Russian Navy in 2021
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on December 15 that it had concluded a contract with the Amur Shipyard on building two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes due to enter service with the Pacific Fleet in 2024-2028
One in four Russians has antibodies to coronavirus, medical company says
The biggest number of cases per day was recorded in Novosibirsk, Siberia, where the positive tests’ share for G-class antibodies in December exceeded 60%
Russia-China deal on notifying of missile launches shows mutual trust, Moscow says
A protocol was signed to prolong the agreement for a new ten-year period
Russia working on ‘antidote’ against other countries’ future hypersonic weapons — Putin
The Russian president recalled that the United States had worked on the concept of a quick disarming strike by precision weapons on command posts
Press review: India gears up for two-front war and what are the global challenges in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 15
Experts name S-500 air defense system as possible ‘antidote’ to hypersonic weapons
Russia is currently working on systems of countering hypersonic weapons, which other countries still do not have, Putin told reporters on Thursday
Russia deploys its super-fast MiG-31 interceptor aircraft in Chukotka
From December 1, groups of MiG-31 aircraft of the fleet’s naval aviation assumed combat duty in the Arctic
New Angara rocket to cope with Russian cosmonautics tasks through 2032 — Roscosmos chief
The state space corporation views the new rocket as the vehicle for the medium-term perspective, according to its chief
Putin says Erdogan always keeps his word despite differing views
Egypt’s parliament ratifies deal on strategic cooperation with Russia
Nord Stream 2 will be completed with around 165 km left, says Putin
Construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters resumed on December 11 after an almost year-long shutdown
‘Comical’: Russia’s EU envoy derides Navalny’s claims about being tailed by intel services
When asked by the reporters to comment on the blogger’s latest video in which he blames the Russian special services for his poisoning, the representative to the European Union noted that those allegations had no logic
Key points from Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
The conference lasted for 4.5 hours
Putin pledges to solve Crimea’s water supply problem
Russia’s ‘light’ coronavirus vaccine to form immunity lasting 3-4 months — researcher
According to Gintsburg, the efficacy of the vaccine will be about 85%
Serbia to start gas transportation over Balkan Stream on December 29-30
The gas pipeline segment across the territory of Serbia is an extension of one of two strings of the TurkStream pipeline, with Russian gas to be supplied to Turkey and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary
