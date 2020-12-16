FIFA, UEFA should react to US sanctions against FC Akhmat, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. FIFA and UEFA need to come up with a reaction to the US including Russia’s FC Akhmat in its sanction list, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing Wednesday.

"I think that UEFA and FIFA, largest international sporting organizations, should speak their opinion in the framework of their competence. Largely, an opinion is not needed here, Washington just needs to be shown its place in the world of football. We hope that these international sporting structures will have bravery and maturity for these statements," she said.

The US Justice Department earlier imposed sanctions on Russian people and legal entities linked to head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov for alleged gross human rights violations. Kadyrov himself is already sanctioned under the global Magnitsky Act. FC Akhmat is targeted in particular.