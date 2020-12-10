US imposes sanctions on people, entities linked to Russia’s Kadyrov

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. The US authorities have expanded the global Magnitsky Act sanction list, adding five people and six legal entities particularly from Russia linked to head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the US Department of the Treasury reported Thursday.

It is noted that Kadyrov, who is already facing sanctions by Washington, is also placed on the Magnitsky Act blacklist. The American authorities claim that restrictions are imposed for being complicit in gross violations of human rights.