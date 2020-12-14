Cyberattacks contradict Russia's foreign policy principles - Russian US Embassy

WASHINGTON, December 14. /TASS/. Attacks in the information space contradict the foreign policy principles of the Russian Federation, the US media are once again groundlessly trying to accuse Russia of hacker attacks on US government bodies, the Russian embassy in Washington, DC, wrote on Facebook.

"We paid attention to another unfounded attempts of the U.S. media to blame Russia for hacker attackes on U.S. governmental bodies. We declare responsibly: malicious activities in the information space contradicts the principles of the Russian foreign policy, national interests and our understanding of interstate relations. Russia does not conduct offensive operations in the cyber domain," the embassy wrote.

"What is more, the Russian Federation actively promotes bilateral and multilateral cyber security agreements. In this regard, we would like to remind our American collegues of the initiative put forward by President Vladimir Putin on September 25 on a comprehensive program of measures to restore Russian-U.S. cooperation in the field of international information security. We have received no reply from Washington. Many our other suggestions to start constructive and equal dialogue with the U.S. remain unanswered," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

Earlier, press service of the US Department of Commerce confirmed to TASS information about the hacking of a computer network located within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. According to the Washington Post sources, hackers working for the Russian government are behind these cyberattacks. The newspaper dif not provide evidence of these statements.