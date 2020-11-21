Russia introduces travel ban for 25 UK citizens in response to London’s sanctions

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia introduced a ban on entry into its territory for 25 representatives of the United Kingdom in connection with London’s sanctions on the so-called "Magnitsky case", official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"In response to unfriendly actions of the UK authorities and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side made a decision to impose personal sanctions against 25 UK representatives who are barred from entering the Russian Federation," the statement said.

In this regard, Zakharova once again called on the UK leadership to abandon an unjustified confrontational line with regard Russia. "Any unfriendly steps will not remain without an inevitable proportionate response," the diplomat added.

On July 6, the UK announced personal sanctions against 25 Russians whom London considers to be involved in abusing human rights. The list includes chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Grin, former Deputy Interior Minister Alexei Anichin, judges, investigators, and interior ministry officials. These persons are barred from entering the United Kingdom, as well as from doing business both in that country and with British go-betweens. Apart from that, their assets in the United Kingdom, if any, will be frozen.