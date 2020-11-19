Russia ready to strengthen dialogue with Myanmar

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia reaffirms its commitment to developing multilateral cooperation with Myanmar, where a parliamentary election has been held recently, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"Despite the difficult situation in separate regions of the country, the election campaign and the vote were held in a generally stable and peaceful atmosphere in accordance with Myanmar’s law, and it was characterized by a high voter turnout," the diplomat said. "We reaffirm our principal commitment to strengthening our traditionally friendly relations and developing multilateral cooperation further in the interest of our countries’ people."

The Myanmar parliamentary election ended on November 8 with the win of the ruling party "National League for Democracy" led by the country’s State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.