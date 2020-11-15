Russian aircraft delivering peacekeepers, armored vehicles to Armenia

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Two An-124 transport aircraft delivered about 30 peacekeepers and armored vehicles from Ulyanovsk to Yerevan, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday

"Two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the Russian military transport aviation brought armored vehicles and personnel of units of the 15th peacekeeping brigade to the Yerevan airport," the Ministry says.

An-124 aircraft repositioned about 30 servicemen, 10 BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and logistic means, the Ministry noted. "Following unloading, inspection and preparation of vehicles, arrived units of the 15th peacekeeping brigade will complete a 300-kilometer march in military columns to the staging area (Goris city)," it added.

Russian peacekeepers are transferred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in accordance with agreements set forth on November 9 in the joint declaration of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.