Disagreements with Obama led to deteriorated relations with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Disagreements that emerged during the administration of Barack Obama have led to the current degradation of relations with the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RT TV channel.

"The President met him (Joseph Biden), but still, mostly he was meeting with his superior then (Barack Obama), so the dialogue was mostly with Obama. That wasn’t an easy dialogue, especially the last six months of Barack Obama's presidency," the spokesman said. He noted that "there were a lot of disagreements that were probably a harbinger of the degradation that occurred in our relations during Trump’s presidency."

The United States as a former hegemon in the international scene finds it hard to adjust itself to the realities of multipolarity, which results in the collapse of international institutions, Dmitry Peskov elaborated.

He warned against focusing entirely on Russian-US relations and called for taking a broader look at the situation, in particular, the fact that the world was in the process of transition from the multipolar system to a multipolar one.

"This is a very painful process. The former single pole resists this, although I do not know whether this resistance is conscious or subconscious. The former single pole has problems with getting accustomed to a new system of coordinates," Peskov said.

In his opinion this explains the collapse of the system of international law and international institutions. "Some countries lay claim to performing the role of international institutions all the time. Also, there are countries whose role is dwindling and there are others whose role is growing. And some international institutions lose their role altogether," he said.

Peskov put the emphasis on the idea the United Nations has been and still is the sole universal international institution that the world cannot do without. Other basic institutions in the same class, Peskov said, are the Security Council and the ‘nuclear quintet’ members possessing the right of veto.

"You know that this is President Putin’s stance. It is a cornerstone of international security," Peskov said.