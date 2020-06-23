Trump surpasses Obama on number of decisions on sanctions against Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Administration of US President Donald Trump made more decisions on introduction of sanctions against Russia than the Administration of his predecessor Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists Tuesday.

"I’ve lost count already, trying to sum up the number of decisions [on sanctions] made by both the Obama and the Trump Administrations," he said. "The Trump Administration, by the way, has already long surpassed the Obama’s by the sheer amount of persons and legal entities covered by these decisions."

Lavrov underscored that the US does not share aspirations of Russia and China to settle disputes by negotiations.

"Our American colleagues have basically long ago embarked on abandoning diplomacy as a method of conducting business at the international arena. Unless it is a very exotic diplomacy, comprised of primitive simple moves: a demand is put forth, and, unless the demand meets total capitulation, then sanctions are threatened, complete with an ultimatum terms, and, if there is again no capitulation, the US imposes those sanctions," the minister explained.

At the same time, the top diplomat noted that Russia continues "to keep doors open for negotiations."

"We will always be open for dialogue, but the dialogue must be equal, it must be aimed at the search for balance of interests," Lavrov said.