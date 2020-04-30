Russia does not raise matter of having sanctions eased — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia does not raise the question of having sanctions eased and receives no such signals from the US side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RTVI.

"There have been no such signals. The Russian side never raises the question of those sanctions, and the Russian president never raises the issue of sanctions in the dialogue with his counterpart," he said, answering to a question on whether Moscow expected anti-Russian sanctions to be eased.

According to the spokesman, it should not be expected that Washington would abandon its idea of deterring Russia on the international arena.

"I think no one in Washington abandoned the idea of deterring Russia. Don’t forget that [US] President [Donald] Trump, according to his own words, has the harshest stance on Russia," Peskov said, commenting on media reports that the Pentagon intended to reduce its financing of projects aimed at deterring Russia for the sake of building a wall on the border with Mexico.