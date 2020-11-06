Moscow protects ethnic Russians by providing citizenship to Donbass residents — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to protect the interests of Russian-speaking people regardless of where they live, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
When commenting on Ukraine’s demand that Russia overturn a decree on fast-track citizenship for the residents of areas not controlled by Kiev, Peskov said: "Isn’t Ukraine supposed to take care of its citizens? <...> Isn’t Ukraine supposed to fulfill their social needs? Isn’t Ukraine supposed to provide healthcare services to these people? Isn’t Ukraine supposed to make sure there are necessary social infrastructure facilities?"
According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Ukraine "certainly should" do all these things. "However, since it’s not being done and since these people are ethnic Russians, Russia has always protected and will continue to protect the interests of Russians, regardless of where they live," he added. Peskov also said that Kiev’s position on the Russian citizenship issue "runs counter to Ukraine’s obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures, signed by the Ukrainian president." "The Minsk Package of Measures does not include such a provision," Peskov noted.
Dialogue on Donbass with France and Germany
Russia continues dialogue with colleagues from France and Germany on Donbass regulation, this issue has not taken a backseat, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Of course, it is [on the agenda]," the Kremlin spokesman said, when asked whether Donbass regulation is still on the agenda.
"This dialogue intensifies as long as there is some progress on the implementation of the previously reached agreements," Peskov noted. "As the implementation of the agreements slows down, it [the dialogue] slows down. However, the dialogue continues, naturally. There is no other mechanism for us, and this is why it is the only mechanism of regulation of the situation in southeastern Ukraine," he concluded.