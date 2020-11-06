Moscow protects ethnic Russians by providing citizenship to Donbass residents — Kremlin

When commenting on Ukraine’s demand that Russia overturn a decree on fast-track citizenship for the residents of areas not controlled by Kiev, Peskov said: "Isn’t Ukraine supposed to take care of its citizens? <...> Isn’t Ukraine supposed to fulfill their social needs? Isn’t Ukraine supposed to provide healthcare services to these people? Isn’t Ukraine supposed to make sure there are necessary social infrastructure facilities?"

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Ukraine "certainly should" do all these things. "However, since it’s not being done and since these people are ethnic Russians, Russia has always protected and will continue to protect the interests of Russians, regardless of where they live," he added. Peskov also said that Kiev’s position on the Russian citizenship issue "runs counter to Ukraine’s obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures, signed by the Ukrainian president." "The Minsk Package of Measures does not include such a provision," Peskov noted.

Dialogue on Donbass with France and Germany