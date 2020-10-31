Ex-Russian president may become senator within three months after leaving office

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. A former president of Russia will be able to run for a lifetime senator within three months after leaving office, the State Duma’s (lower house) Committee on State Building and Legislation said citing the bill on procedure of forming the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) submitted by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"It is specified that a Russian president, who has ended his tenure, will acquire the status of a senator since the moment of sending an application, with all the required documents attached, to the Federation Council. The application may be submitted once within three months after the president leaves office," the statement says. "Along with this, the president whose tenure has ended before the given bill is adopted may file this application within three months since the day the law enters into force," the committee added.