Russia does not refocus economy on political motives, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is not dealing with economic refocusing to different regions because of political motives but proceeds from current realities instead, President Vladimir Putin says on Thursday at the Russia Calling! VTB Capital Investment Forum.

"Asia comes to the fore with us by the trade volume, when comparing with Europe. These are the current realities and therefore we do not make any special refocusing, especially because of some political considerations. We simply look at current realities, assess prospects and want to be ready for the further change. Our very good, partner and very often even friendly relations with our friends in Asia - with the People’s Republic of China, with India and other our partners in Asia, certainly contribute to these changes and such our plans," Putin says.

Such political background promotes growth of the confidence level underlying development of economic ties, the head of state added.