Russia intends to develop relations with China, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to develop relations with China along all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"Russian-Chinese relations have achieved an unprecedentedly high level. We treat each other with great trust, we have established strong, steady, and, what’s important, effectively functioning connections in all directions," Putin said.

He noted that he constantly conducts consultations with the Chinese leader whom he called his friend. "We always find opportunities to move forward," Putin said.

According to the Russian President, last year the trade value between the two countries surpassed $111 bln. "Without a doubt, we will achieve even more," Putin added.

He noted that currently the two countries are implementing major joint projects on energy and other spheres of economy and are strengthening the interaction in the international arena.

"We are ready to continue to work with Chinese friends precisely in this mode: in a friendly, mutually respectful mode, aimed at attaining the highest possible result both for the Chinese and the Russian people," Putin stated.