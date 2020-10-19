Kremlin hopes for further contacts with US over New START

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes for further contacts with the United States over strategic offensive weapons even though the American side has turned down the proposal for prolonging the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START), Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"We hope that contacts with the American side will continue in any case," Peskov said. "In general, as President Vladimir Putin has said, the treaty’s extension would let us gain time, twelve months, for substantive and serious negotiations on arms control, because stripping our two countries and the whole world of this document - currently it is a crucial cornerstone in the groundwork of world stability and strategic security - would entail very harmful consequences," Peskov said.

"Of course, we would like to hear that our American partners are prepared to extend this document," he said.