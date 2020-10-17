US deliberately distorts Russia’s reasons for refusing proposals on New START

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The United States is deliberately trying to distort the reasons for Russia’s refusal of Washington's proposals on extending the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Channel One on Saturday.

"It is sad that the US is trying to turn everything upside down, trying to make it seem as if Russia wants to destroy everything," he said.

The ambassador also pointed out that the dialogue with Russia in the form of an ultimatum is unacceptable. "You cannot out forward an ultimatum for Russia. We will reach an agreement, but within a normal dialogue," Antonov said.

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to extend the term of the New START Treaty at least for a year without any conditions. In turn, the US National Security Assistant Robert O'Brien said that the proposal is doomed to failure.