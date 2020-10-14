Russia is checking data on attacked object in Armenia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian military agencies are checking data on an affected object in Armenian territory, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Our military agencies are verifying this information, they are in constant touch with their colleagues on both sides," the Kremlin representative noted. He reiterated that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu conducted phone conversations with colleagues from Armenia and Azerbaijan. "This information [on the destroyed object in Armenian territory] is being checked and analyzed," the spokesman reiterated.

In response to the question about possible engagement of the CSTO mechanisms in this case, the Kremlin representative proposed to wait for the results of the inquiry.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yerevan stated that Baku attacked military equipment in Armenian territory. "On October 14, Azerbaijan’s armed forces delivered a strike on military equipment <...> in Armenian territory, <...> only assuming that this equipment may deliver a strike on Azerbaijan’s populated localities. Armenia’s armed forces reserve the right to attack any military object in Azerbaijan," Armenia’s Defense Ministry’s statement said. According to the agency, the attack occurred in an area bordering the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Karvachar (Kalbajar).