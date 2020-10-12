Kremlin: System of fighting COVID-19 created in Russia enables it to avoid full lockdown

MOSOW, October 12. /TASS/. The system of fighting coronavirus created in Russia makes it possible to refrain from going over to a full lockdown, despite the current increase in the number of cases, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

He assured that "people’s life and health is an absolute priority" for the Russian authorities, while "everything else comes next." At the same time, according to the Kremlin spokesman, a safety buffer has been created compared to the first wave of the epidemic, including "more advanced treatment protocols, <…> the bed capacity, which allows to receive more infected people and provides an opportunity for more effective and fast recovery, has been prepared."

"All that makes it possible for us to be more flexible and take into account the interests of the country’s economy to a greater extent without resorting to such tough measures as a full lockdown," Peskov said.