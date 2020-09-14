Russia values all Belarusians regardless of their stance on election results - Kremlin

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. Russia values all Belarusians - both those who agree and those who disagree with the results of the presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"As for those who disagree with the results of the election and those who agree, all of them are citizens of our brotherly Belarus, and we value and love them all," the spokesman stated.

He reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance: the Russian leader hopes that the events in Belarus will unfold in accordance with the law and not in the form of unconstitutional processes.

When asked whether the Kremlin thinks that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is losing his legitimacy over the ongoing protests, Peskov stressed: "Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] is the legitimate president of the Republic of Belarus and is Putin’s vis-a-vis in intergovernmental relations."