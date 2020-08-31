Putin sends condolences over death of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences over the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee in a telegram to current Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi published on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the death of former head of state Pranab Kumar Mukherjee. In the year of his work as president and other government positions of responsibility, Pranab Kumar Mukherjee earned the well-deserved respect of his compatriots and high international authority. As a true friend of Russia, he made a significant personal contribution to the strengthening of specially privileged strategic partnership relations between our states," the Russian president said.

Putin has also sent his condolences to the late president’s family and to the Indian people.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the age of 84. He was a veteran of Indian politics, considered to be one of the most respected political figures in the country. During his career, he held several high-ranking government positions. Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.