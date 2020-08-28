Talks on refinancing Belarus state debt to Russia continue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. / TASS /. The discussion of the issue of refinancing Belarus' state debt to Russia continue through the financial authorities of the two countries, Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I will leave this question to our financial authorities, they are the ones who carry out contacts with their Belarus colleagues. Contacts continue," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry reported that it would consider Belarus's request to refinance the republic's debt in the amount of $1 billion, if it is submitted.

Belarusian Minister of Finance Yuri Seliverstov reported that in total this year the country must pay about $3.6 bln in foreign currency national debt, of which $2 billion had already been paid.

According to the Ministry of Finance of the republic, as of July 2020, the external debt of Belarus amounted to $18 billion.