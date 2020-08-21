Lavrov: Kiev uses conflict in Donbass to maintain EU sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Kiev authorities do not hide their desire to use the conflict in Donbass to preserve the EU sanctions pressure on Russia and still do not fulfill their obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Trud newspaper.

According to him, Kiev takes advantage of the fact that the Europeans continue to link the issue of improving relations between the EU and Russia with the implementation of the Minsk agreements, to which Russia is not a party. "Alas, this artificial and short-sighted link persists to this day - to the great satisfaction of the Kiev authorities, which not only do not fulfill their obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures, but also make no secret of their desire to use the unresolved conflict to maintain sanctions pressure against Russia," the minister said.

He added that the question about the prospects for improving relations between Moscow and Brussels should be addressed to colleagues from the EU, who initiated curtailing cooperation.