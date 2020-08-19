No need in assistance for Belarus as part of CSTO and Union State now, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There is no need in Russia’s assistance for Belarus as part of the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The Collective Security Treaty and the Treaty on the Union State of Russia and Belarus "indeed stipulate a number of commitments of the sides on mutual assistance," Peskov stressed.

"But as you know, now there is no such need and the Belarusian leadership admitted itself that there is no such a need now," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Here any hypothetic deliberations are absolutely unacceptable and impossible," Peskov said, answering a question on the circumstances when such assistance was possible.

"We consider that Belarusians will iron out their own problems in the framework of dialogue, within the legal framework and without any foreign meddling," the Kremlin spokesman said.

In comment on media reports that the convoys of Russian military equipment were allegedly heading to the Belarusian border, the presidential spokesman stressed that "the Russian military equipment was in the entire territory of the Russian Federation and that’s why there is nothing to comment here.".