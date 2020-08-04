JCPOA Joint Commission may meet in the near future

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program is considering the possibility of holding an in-person meeting in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"An in-person meeting is possible, it is under consideration," he pointed out. "No date has been set yet but it’s not a matter of distant future," Ryabkov added.

According to him, the meeting’s date will depend on the further easing of lockdown measures, including transport restrictions.

The previous meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which involved political directors, took place in the Austrian capital of Vienna in February 2020.