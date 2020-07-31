{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Moscow notes unscrupulous US attempts to accuse Russia of dangerous missile defense plans

© Mikhail Dzhparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Washington is making unscrupulous attempts to accuse Russia of aggressive and dangerous intentions in the missile defense domain, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Ministry said it had taken note of an article posted on the US Department of Defense’s website, which says that missile defense is allegedly becoming an element of great power competition.

"Citing an unnamed Pentagon official, the article claims that Russia and China are developing several increasingly sophisticated missile defence systems in the context of rivalry with the United States. As follows from the text, the US military sees this as a threat," the ministry said.

"We take this post as part of a targeted disinformation campaign seeking to discredit Russia. Clearly, there are unscrupulous attempts to ascribe to us some aggressive and dangerous plans, this time in missile defence. Unmistakably, this is about the United States trying to justify its own large-scale and expensive programmes for creating and modernising weapons and plans to build up its military presence around the world. ," the ministry said.

It added that Pentagon was using the great power rivalry rthetoric in an attempt to substantiate US measures aimed at gaining military superiority to the detriment of other states’ security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said the US military has been deploying its strategic missile defense infrastructure not only on its territory, but also around the world, which makes it a global system in nature.

"Washington is also thinking about developing the space segment of its missile defence system, in fact, planning to deploy attack weapons in outer space. In addition, in the context of missile defence at the doctrine level, the Pentagon has left open the possibility of delivering preventive ‘disarming’ strikes against other countries in order to destroy missiles before they are launched. Moreover, the United States claims these are defensive actions," the Russian Foreign Ministry went on.

It added that the actively expanding US missile defense architecture "is changing the strategic balance of forces in the sphere of offensive weapons, creates major additional global instability risks and contributes to forming dangerous conditions for stepping up a nuclear and space arms race."

According to Moscow, Russia has repeatedly expressed its concerns about the unilateral and unrestricted US effort to create a global missile defense system.

"After the United States scrapped the ABM Treaty, Russia has more than once come up with initiatives designed to remove any "annoyances" and to establish cooperation in the anti-missile sphere. Washington and its allies have refused to move in this direction and are reluctant to take Russia’s interests into account. So, the desire to shift onto us the responsibility for the situation created by the United States is at least unseemly," the ministry said.

"Once again, we urge Washington to take a responsible position and to take a critical look at its missile defence plans, which, if implemented, will not be beneficial for the security of either the United States or its allies," Russian diplomats said. "It would also be helpful to abandon these tactics of shifting responsibility to others, which is undignified behaviour for a great power, in order to divert the attention of Americans and the entire international community from their own actions of seeking to ratchet up tensions and break the international stability system."

"We are ready to discuss missile defence issues with the United States as part of a bilateral strategic dialogue," the ministry said.

Tags
Foreign policy
Russian envoy discusses apprehended Russians with Belarusian Foreign Minister
Read more
Belarus’ Security Council claims 'militants' are trained in Russia to infiltrate country
According to the Belarusian security agencies, in all, there are "up to 200 militants" on the republic’s territory
Read more
Russia, Brazil discuss production of coronavirus vaccines — paper
The Russian side is also interested in holding clinical trials and producing anti-coronavirus medicines jointly with Brazilian partners
Read more
US student sentenced to 9 years in penal colony for assaulting police in Moscow
According to the investigators, the man was detained last August after residents of a building on Leningradskoye Shosse complained about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women
Read more
Reduced US military presence in Europe means calmer atmosphere, Kremlin says
Talking about the US plans to withdraw 11,900 US servicemen from Germany, the spokesman called this decision "the US internal affair"
Read more
Russians detained in Belarus are members of Wagner private military company, says KGB
The Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported earlier on Wednesday, citing law enforcement agencies, that 33 Russians from a private military company had been detained in the country
Read more
Kremlin awaits clarification over Russians taken into custody in Belarus
Moscow also expects that all the rights of Russian citizens detained in Belarus will be observed
Read more
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept two US planes over Black Sea
According to the military, two air targets approaching Russian borders were discovered over neutral waters of the Black Sea
Read more
EU will not open borders with Russia at least until mid-August, source says
Statistics say that it is too early, the source said
Read more
Press review: Belarus arrests dozens of Russian ‘mercenaries’ and Turkey curbs tech titans
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 30
Read more
Press review: US keeps threatening Nord Stream 2 and how a Biden win would impact Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 27th
Read more
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Read more
Russian citizens apprehended in Belarus were en route to third country, says envoy
The Russians did not intend to stay in the republic and were about to fly from Minsk to Istanbul, the envoy added
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
Read more
Russian citizens detained in Belarus testify
They are accused of plotting to destabilize the situation ahead of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus
Read more
Shipyard in Russian Far East lays down advanced cruise missile corvette
The ceremony was attended by acting Khabarovsk Region Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov
Read more
Russians from ‘PMC Wagner’ apprehended in Belarus, BelTA report says
The news agency claims that over 200 "militants" allegedly sought to destabilize the situation ahead of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky appoints Leonid Kravchuk head of delegation to Contact group on Donbass
Presidential administration announced Thursday that Zelensky decided to appoint Kravchuk as the plenipotentiary representative to the Contact Group, because he "has experience, necessary for engaging in negotiations at such level"
Read more
Most US COVID-19 tests ‘complete waste,’ Bill Gates says
Tests that take more than 48 hours to produce results are "insane," he said
Read more
EU imposes sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean entities, persons for cyber attacks
Read more
Aeroflot plans using 200 SSJ 100, MC-21 airplanes by 2026
The aircraft fleet in total is planned to be expanded to about 520
Read more
Aeroflot will ask foreigners to provide negative COVID-19 test to fly
Passengers must be tested within 72 hours of the flight departure
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits
US also sees Russia's cruise missile development as a threat
Read more
Russia delays Proton-M carrier rocket launch from Baikonur over additional checks
The launch is now planned for 00:25 a.m. Moscow time on July 31, 2020, according to the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos
Read more
Russian paratroopers to get high-speed buggies based on latest armored vehicles
The need for creating the buggy was demonstrated at the Center-2019 strategic command and staff drills in September 2019, according to Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov
Read more
Half of all Russians thinks US moon landing a hoax, poll reveals
Compared to 2018, the number of those who deny the landing is 8% less
Read more
Russia aims to become world’s first country to approve coronavirus vaccine — CNN
Russian officials said they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine
Read more
Moscow sees 90-percent plunge in new COVID-19 cases, says mayor
According to the mayor, the situation has remained practically unchanged for about a month
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Minsk to stop escalating negative emotions
Moscow counts on Minsk’s measured and objective approach to the investigation of all circumstances regarding the Russian citizens, apprehended in Belarus earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Russian biologists find new hints of natural origin of COVID-19
The researchers discovered unusual mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome that substantially increased after the virus was transmitted to humans
Read more
Russia prepares joint investment projects for China worth $20 blb
The Ministry of Economic Development noted that this was the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission for Investment Cooperation in 2020
Read more
Germany likely to benefit from US troop withdrawal, says Russian envoy
The envoy noted that the US administration’s decision on relocating part of its forces could impact only economic situation in the areas located near the US military bases
Read more
Russian Embassy receives note from Minsk over apprehension of 32 Russians
Belarusian Foreign Ministry will invite envoys of Russia and Ukraine over the apprehension of Russian citizens
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG appeals EU court ruling in Gas Directive action
Directive 2019/692 extends certain rules of the internal market in natural gas to pipelines from third countries
Read more
Russia, China creating more and more advanced missile defense systems — Pentagon
According to the US official, the missile defense domain is becoming an important element of rivalry between superpowers
Read more
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Read more
COVID-19 dies in room temperature water in 72 hours, study says
With the increase in water temperature the number of viable viral particles decreases significantly
Read more
Kremlin refutes tycoon’s claims of Russia dragging its feet in fighting sanctions
Earlier businessman Oleg Deripaska claimed that just four individuals in Russia are allegedly dealing with cushioning the effects of the sanctions
Read more
Russian embassy evacuates 27 Russians out of North Korea
The Russians, including ten children, boarded a train in Pyongyang to head to Tumangang railway station situated on the border between Russia and North Korea where they switched to Russian passenger train cars to arrive in Russia
Read more
Press review: Turkish-Azerbaijani war games and greenback’s rollback in foreign trade
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 29
Read more
Proton-M carrier rocket with Express telecom satellites launched from Baikonur
The launch was broadcast on the Roscosmos State Space Agency’s website
Read more
Press review: Arrest spat impacts Minsk-Moscow ties and will Russia grill its tech giants
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 31
Read more
Russia to unveil latest submersible vehicle at Army-2020 arms show
The Vityaz deep-sea submersible became the world’s first fully autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle that reached the World Ocean’s deepest point
Read more
Moscow expects Russian citizens apprehended in Belarus to be released soon
According to the Kremlin spokesman, no information has been provided so far to justify the Russians’ detention
Read more
No seasonal restrictions to impede completion of Nord Stream 2, says project operator
On Saturday, the German Die Welt newspaper reported that no construction work was under way at the bottom of the Baltic Sea near Bornholm Island due to cod spawning
Read more
Trump says he does not understand why US should defend Germany from Russia
He also reproached Berlin for not spending sufficient amount of funds to support NATO’s collective defense
Read more
Kremlin does not recognize Ukrainian citizenship of some Russians detained in Belarus
The spokesman noted that Moscow hadn’t heard any accusations that the group’s members took part in fighting in south-eastern Ukraine, because earlier there had been no such official statements
Read more
Belarus law enforcement suspects detained Russians of terrorist activity
A criminal case has been opened
Read more