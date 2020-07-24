Russia committed to full demilitarization of outer space, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has been and continues to be dedicated to the aim of the complete demilitarization of outer space, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, commenting on claims that Moscow had allegedly tested an anti-satellite weapon.

He replied that this issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry.

"Russia has always been and remains a country that is committed to the goal of fully demilitarizing outer space and non-deployment of any kinds of arms in outer space," he emphasized.