Kremlin slams attack on Russian journalists by US police

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia expects that the United States will take exhaustive measures to ensure personal security of Russian journalists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday commenting on the incident with employees of Russia’s Channel One who were attacked by US law enforcement officers.

"We view as outrageous the attack on Russian journalists by police of the United States. We expect the US authorities to take exhaustive measures in order to ensure personal security of Russian journalists and to create proper conditions for unrestricted work of the media in general," he said.

Channel One’s press office said earlier in the day that the channel’s film crew were injured in the attack by "camouflaged men" in the US city of Portland, where protests have continued since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.