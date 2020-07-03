Bolton distorts events in memoirs about dialogue with Russia’s defense chief — top brass

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton distorts information in his memoirs about a dialogue with Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin said on Friday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry paid attention to Bolton’s memoirs published last week where he comments, among other, on the situation with the INF Treaty and the discussion of this issue with Russian Defense Minister Army General Shoigu, the deputy defense minister said.

"In principle, it is not accepted in the practice of negotiations to disclose the content of confidential discussions without the consent of the other side. Considering that the author of the memoirs allowed himself to ignore these rules, it would be fair to comment on his pronouncements, all the more so as the evaluations he gives considerably distort real events," Fomin said.