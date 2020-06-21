{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin not ruling out he will run for new presidential term

Meanwhile, the Russian leader cautioned officials against searching for a successor to him now, saying that they should rather focus on their work
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out that he will run for a new presidential term if such a constitutional amendment is adopted, he said in an interview for a film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 television.

"I have not made any decision so far. I’m not ruling out that I will stand for [election] if this emerges in the Constitution. We’ll see," Putin said.

Meanwhile, the Russian leader cautioned officials against searching for a successor to him now, saying that they should rather focus on their work. "They need to work rather than search for successors," Putin said.

"You know, I’ll say absolutely frankly now: if this does not happen [passing a respective constitutional amendment] then in some two years, I know this from my own experience, instead of a normal rhythmical work at many levels of power they will start searching for potential successors," the president explained.

