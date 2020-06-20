Putin concerned about credibility of arrangements with US amid unrest - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. In the wake of unrest in the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about the US’ compliance with joint agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Russia’s Channel One on Saturday.

"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin - TASS] is concerned about what extent the agreements with his political counterpart could be trusted and how predictable the actions of his political counterpart, in this case the US president [Donald Trump] could be considered," he said.

"President Putin is most likely concerned about the chance to take action so as not just to get our bilateral relations out of that horrendous state, but to avoid exposing world security and global stability further on," he said.

Peskov pointed out that Putin is alarmed by the fact that no more agreements ensuring international security could remain in place in coming months.