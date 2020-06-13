Russian foreign, defense ministers to visit Turkey on June 14

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, will visit Turkey on Sunday, June 14, for talks on regional issues, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Under the agreements between the Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu will arrive in Turkey on June 14 heading the Russian interdepartmental delegation to hold consultations on regional issues of mutual interest," the ministry informed.

On June 10, the Russian and Turkish presidents held talks over the phone, focusing on Syria, Libya as well as on renewed bilateral cooperation amid the improving epidemic situation in the world.