US military presence cuts in Europe could help ease tension, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The downsizing of the US military contingent on German territory would help ease the military and political tension in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Thursday, commenting on Washington’s plans to cut the American personnel in Germany.

"On our part, we would welcome any of Washington’s moves for really cutting its military presence in Europe. Such steps would undoubtedly contribute to reducing the confrontational potential and the military and political tension in the Euro-Atlantic region," the Russian diplomat said.

"Incidentally, Moscow, let me remind you, has always said that maintaining the considerable numerical strength of the US troops in Germany after its unification in 1990 is a vestige of the cold war period," she stressed.