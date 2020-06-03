Putin not to take part in summit on coronavirus vaccine

Putin will not take part in summit on coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin spokesman said.
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Probability of fuel ingress into Lake Pyasino after spill is very high — WWF Russia
The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of CHPP-3 in Norilsk on May 29 with a motor vehicle entering the fuel spill, causing the fire outbreak
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russia’s top brass invites 19 foreign armies to take part in Victory Parade
The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will involve about 14,000 personnel
Russia to lose money from astronauts’ delivery to ISS after Crew Dragon launch - expert
Availability of the manned spacecraft with the US has certain upsides for Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after Tsiolkovsky Igor Marinin said
Putin approves July 1 as date for constitutional amendments vote
The president rejected the idea of holding the vote on Victory parade day, June 24
US protests to bolster Democrats, far left but won’t improve election chances — expert
A number of states have seen several days of upheaval following the death of Afro-American George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Putin to monitor Victory parade from tribune on Red Square
Peskov noted that it is necessary to take into account "epidemiological modality"
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Russia needs to determine final position on US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty - Putin
Russian President said that It is important for the entire world as well
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Snowden’s residence permit automatically extended until June 15
Later, a decision will be made about whether it should be extended by three more years
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Putin sets conditions for Russia’s nuclear weapons use
The document stipulates that the guaranteed deterrence of the potential enemy from aggression against Russia and (or) its allies is referred to the highest state priorities
US State Dep’t can no longer talk about human rights violation, says Russian diplomat
Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry called on relevant int'l organizations to come up with a reaction to the increasing occasions of police violence against media representatives who are covering the US protests
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Roscosmos, NASA negotiate on seats for space flights to ISS
The Roscosmos representative noted that the ISS crew members must be able to operate both transport systems to "conduct mutual backup"
Russia ready to offer Turkey technologies for developing fifth-generation fighter
As the Russian defense cooperation official recalled, Turkey was developing the TF-X fifth-generation fighter jet
Dairy dosage: Russian ‘yogurt’ vaccine in the works to fight coronavirus
The vaccine is undergoing pre-clinical testing, according to the Russian Academy of Sciences vice president
Russia’s General Staff views NATO drills in Barents Sea as provocation
The exercises practiced striking targets in Russian territory and intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, according to official data
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
At least 11 people die, hundreds injured in US protests — media
Most of the casualties are African Americans
Russia would like to hear EU, G7 comments about US protests — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, from this moment on the US has lost its moral right to accuse other states of violating human rights
Russian Black Sea Fleet deploys over 30 warships for drills
During the week, the ships’ crews will conduct sole and joint artillery and missile firings against naval, coastal and air targets, according to the Fleet’s press office
One person killed, several wounded in New York shooting - TV
Two police officers were injured in the incident
Moscow demands the US stop police brutality against media workers
Moscow is outraged by the incident in which Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell received wounds while covering mass protests in front of the White House, seeing it as an unfriendly move from the US
Russian diplomat describes situation with protests in US as ‘American tragedy’
Moscow is not gloating over the situation in the United States, she stressed
Musk thanks Roscosmos CEO for congratulations on successful Crew Dragon flight in Russian
SpaceX’s founder wrote he hopes for "mutually beneficial and prospering long-term cooperation"
Events in Minnesota expose human rights problems in US — Russian foreign ministry
Moscow called upon Washington to thoroughly investigate the incident
Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks to ISS
The spacecraft began approaching the ISS about two hours
Lung ventilation fails in 70% of COVID-19 cases — Russian Academy of Sciences
Scientists surveyed a group of 76 patients to find out that if applied at early stages, non-invasive lung ventilation helped doctors successfully cope with acute respiratory failure in 71% of cases without resorting to lung ventilation
Kremlin weighs in on police brutality issue, says US far more extreme
The spokesman disagreed that the issues that are at the top of the US agenda right now are relevant to the Russian agenda
Putin approves fundamentals of nuclear containment state policy
The document stresses that the state policy in the sphere of nuclear containment is of defensive nature and aims to maintain the potential of the nuclear forces at the level sufficient for ensuring nuclear deterrence
Russia’s Defense Ministry selects volunteers for coronavirus vaccine tests
The volunteers were selected from various military units throughout Russia
Moscow says expanding G7 summit ‘step in the right direction’ but China’s presence needed
The diplomat pointed to such an effective format, in her view, as the G20, in which both the G7 and BRICS member countries are represented
Trump shares ideas to hold G7 summit with Putin — Kremlin
Among other topics of the telephone conversation, the two leaders touched upon the energy sphere, space cooperation and fighting coronavirus
