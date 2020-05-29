US seeks to blame other countries for harm to global security it causes, says diplomat

"Having a clear plan of action, the US is constantly looking for the culprits - who are not - but who must act as an outside explanation for such actions," she said. "Before, Russia was the culprit, and now it is both Russia and China."

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The US stick to a very clear plan on withdrawal from agreements on strategic stability and seek to put responsibility on other nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

The diplomat explained that Washington systematically works on dismantling the strategic security, citing the US withdrawal from the New START treaty and the Treaty on Open Skies.

Zakharova also reminded about the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

"Nobody was guilty of anything, there was no pretext. The US Administration just decided that [the deal] is no longer beneficial for it, and they no longer consider this deal worthy of themselves," she said. "For us, these are concerning actions that may lead to global chaos, especially in the international security sphere," she underscored."

On May 21, US President Donald Trump announced the Washington’s intention to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows the signatories to conduct flights over each other’s territory to observe the military activity. In his written statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US decision will enter force in six months. The US side cites alleged Russian violation of the Treaty as a pretext for its withdrawal. Moscow denies all allegations, stating that it continues to adhere to the Treaty, and puts forth its own accusations against the US.