Kremlin says possible cancellation of Victory Day Parade under discussion

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The possibility of canceling the military parade in Moscow on May 9 to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War is under discussion but no decision has been made yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The issue [of cancelling the parade] is, undoubtedly, being discussed but no decisions have been made yet and the preparations continue," Peskov said.

As the Kremlin spokesman said, the issue of the military parade and its format "still has to be resolved considering how the epidemiological situation will develop."

Responding to a question about whether the Victory Day Parade might be held without spectators, Peskov noted that "the situation compels us to be flexible" and that is why there should be no talk at present about a possible option.

"It is necessary to do everything in a way to give tribute to the memory of the heroism of our people and our great country, on the one hand, and not to endanger the health of people, on the other hand," the Kremlin spokesman said.