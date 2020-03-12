Kremlin says no plans to cancel Victory Day Parade over coronavirus yet

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. An option to cancel the May 9 Victory Day parade is off the table at this moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

When asked whether Moscow looks into cancelling the parade over the coronavirus spread, Peskov said: "Not yet. Preparation continues. We watch the situation."

On Thursday, Kazakhstan President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev cancelled the military parade, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory, in a bid to prevent coronavirus spread.

The Victory Day Parade is expected to take place on May 9, 2020, in Moscow. Leaders of the US, the UK, the EU, North Korea, CIS and SCO member nations have been invited to the event. Leaders of India, Cuba, France, Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria are among those who confirmed their participation. US President Donald Trump, however, will not attend the event.