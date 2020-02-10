Twenty foreign armies invited to take part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia has invited service members from 20 foreign armies to take part in the military parade in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Units of 20 foreign armies have been invited to the parade. Some countries, including those among CIS member states, have already confirmed their participation," the defense chief said at a meeting on the military parade’s preparations.

Troops dressed in the military uniforms of that war period and also the legendary T-34 tanks will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, he said.

"Ten units wearing the military uniforms of those years and also a battalion of the legendary T-34s and self-propelled SU-100 artillery guns will reproduce the atmosphere of the victorious 1945," the defense minister said.

The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) earlier confirmed their participation in the Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. As Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said, each participating country will send 75 servicemen to Moscow to take part in the military parade.

Overall, 15,000 troops and almost 400 weapon systems will take part in the jubilee Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, Russia’s defense chief said.

"A total of 15,000 troops and 375 items of ground-based and aircraft hardware are set to take part in the parade," Shoigu said.

The latest models of Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems, battlefield air defense complexes, coastal defense missile launchers, remote-controlled mine clearing vehicles, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles will take part in the military parade, he specified.

Last year, the Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square involved over 13,000 troops and more than 130 items of advanced armament and military hardware.