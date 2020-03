Kremlin says no plans to cancel Victory Day Parade over coronavirus yet

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the threat of coronavirus spread in Russia had been minimized.

"We are introducing prophylactic measures to prevent the coronavirus, this is our main motive. So despite the difficult situation outside of Russia, the threat of the infection spreading in our country has been minimized," the Russian PM said during a government session.