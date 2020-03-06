New attempts to "destabilize" situation in Russia unacceptable — Putin

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. New attempts to "destabilize" the country are unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with leaders of State Duma factions.

"It is not enough just to draw a line under the certain stage of our country's development. We need guarantees that it is impossible to slide back in the direction to which we do not want to return," Putin said. "We need guarantees that new attempts to destabilize the country are unacceptable. Nobody wants this," he added.

The Russian president noted that many Duma members witnessed the events of the 1990s. "I am confident that nothing like this should happen in our country again in the future," Putin stressed.

He said that there are things on which all political forces agree. Putin noted that no political party would want to return to the 1990s "despite all the positive developments of the country's democratization." "To return to the times of hardships for citizens — no one probably wants that," he concluded.