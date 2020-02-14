Moscow hopes Argentine president or vice president will visit Russia this year — diplomat

USHUAIA, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian authorities hope that Argentine President Alberto Fernandez or Vice President Cristina Kirchner will visit Russia this year, Russia's Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters on Thursday.

"We have invited Alverto Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner to visit Russia. I hope it will happen already this year," Feoktistov said. A possible visit is currently being discussed, he added.

In December 2019, head of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev, who represented Russia at the inauguration of the Argentine president, said that Fernandez expressed interest in visiting Russia.