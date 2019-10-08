Russia, Argentina sign agreement on space cooperation

"The agreement is composed in such a way as to cover all areas of space activity," Roscosmos Deputy Director General Mikhail Khailov told reporters.

BUENOS AIRES, October 8. /TASS/. Russian state corporation Roscosmos and the Argentina National Space Activities Commission have signed a bilateral intergovernmental protocol on cooperation in space research and the use of space with peaceful aims. The ceremony took place at the Argentine Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

According to him, the agreement includes cooperation in the sphere of navigation, sounding of the Earth, research, development of space equipment and piloted spacecrafts.

According to Khailov, the agreement provides a legal base for further work on specific projects. The document will replace the previous bilateral agreement on cooperation in the space sphere inked in 1990.

The deputy chief noted that the new agreement includes articles on intellectual property and technology exchange, which did not exist in the previous one.