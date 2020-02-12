Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Idlib in phone call

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone conversation to discuss the Syria issue, including rising tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Russia cannot just sit and wait for further developments in Syria's Idlib — diplomat

According to the statement, the two leaders discussed "various aspects of activities aimed at resolving to resolve the Syrian crisis, focusing on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and the need to fully implement Russian-Turkish agreements, including the memorandum of September 17, 2018."

The Kremlin press service added that the telephone call had been initiated by Ankara.