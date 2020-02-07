Venezuelans tired of confrontation, calls for street protests - Lavrov

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. The people of Venezuela are obviously tired of confrontation, calls for street protests and foreign intervention, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of Venezuela’s National Dialogue Roundtable on Friday.

In his address to meeting participants, Lavrov pointed out that it is the only current format of negotiation between the Venezuelan government and opposition.

"Thanks to the work of your roundtable, a number of practical solutions has been coordinated. You have been able to negotiate how to return to the constitution framework, to overcome division and to resume participation of socialist lawmakers in the work of National Assembly, to carry out regular amnesties, to renovate the composition of the electoral council and to discuss economic reforms," Lavrov said.

"We have no doubt that all this appeals much to the Venezuelans who evidently got tired of confrontation, calls for street protests and foreign intervention," he stressed.

"It is crucial that unlike other negotiation formats, your roundtable discussions are genuinely inclusive since they are open to any political parties to join them, as I was informed and our contacts can prove it," the minister went on to say.

"It is clear that it causes allergy in radical opponents of the government and their foreign sponsors who seek to discredit your dialogue. But I think that these attempts are doomed to failure," said Lavrov.