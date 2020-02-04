Russia, Iran played key effort in countering terrorists in Syria, says Russian ambassador

TEHRAN, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have played a key role in preventing terrorists from establishing their rule in Syria, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran, Levan Dzhagaryan, told reporters on Monday.

"If not for Russia and Iran, terrorists would have already won in Syria," he said. "Thanks to our efforts, the legitimate government of [President] Bashar Assad is now in power. Even our adversaries admit it, albeit reluctantly."

According to the Russian diplomat, Russian-Iranian relations have been on the rise in past years.

"This is mostly due to the fact that on many issues our positions are either close or overlapping. Syria has become one of cooperation areas that has proven its efficiency," he added.

"Fighting terrorism is a common challenge for Iran and Russia," the ambassador continued. "We also have common goals and tasks regarding other regional problems. Besides, our countries are under Western sanctions. This certainly makes us closer."

Russia and Iran stepped up bilateral cooperation in past years. Among other things, Moscow and Iran, together with Ankara, are the states guarantors of the Astana process on Syrian reconciliation. Besides, the Russian authorities consistently support preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program and condemn the unilateral withdrawal of the United States.