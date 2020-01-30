Falsifications of history spread like epidemic — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The trend of rewriting the history of World War II and its causes and consequences gained critical momentum lately, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.
"Recent days saw many statements, … absurd in form and sometimes wild in content, which prompt one unconsoling conclusion: the trend of rewriting history and unceremonious and systematic dictating of alternative versions of the causes, progress and consequences of the main tragedy of the 20th century has gained critical momentum. Just like when we confront pandemics and consider ways of resisting them and look for vaccines and antidotes, we should understand that we have to deal with a real historical virus," Zakharova said.
Zakharova assumed that the events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp Auschwitz by the Red Army might have become a worthy occasion for countries, peoples and politicians to unite. However, there have followed more attempts at revising the history of World War II.
On the United Nations’ decision January 27 is marked as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On that day in 1945 the Red Army liberated the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, where 1.1 million people, including 1 million Jews were put to death. Historians estimate the total Holocaust death toll at more than 6 million. On January 27, 2020 the museum at the site of the former concentration camp saw commemorative events, attended by many heads of state.