Falsifications of history spread like epidemic — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The trend of rewriting the history of World War II and its causes and consequences gained critical momentum lately, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Recent days saw many statements, … absurd in form and sometimes wild in content, which prompt one unconsoling conclusion: the trend of rewriting history and unceremonious and systematic dictating of alternative versions of the causes, progress and consequences of the main tragedy of the 20th century has gained critical momentum. Just like when we confront pandemics and consider ways of resisting them and look for vaccines and antidotes, we should understand that we have to deal with a real historical virus," Zakharova said.