MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladmir Zelensky seeks to smear the mutual history of Ukraine and Russia in a bid to retain his power, Russian State Duma (lower house) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin opined during his visit to the Moscow Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center.

"Today we observe as the Ukrainian President disowns his grandfather and seeks to do everything to smear our mutual history in a bid to retain power and gain acknowledgement of several European countries and the US," Volodin commented on Zelensky’s words about the beginning of World War II.

According to the politician, the statements made by the presidents of Poland and Ukraine and a number of Baltic states politicians destroy the memory of the war history.