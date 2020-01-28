Head of Russia’s PACE delegation slams idea of Russia not enforcing int’l law as fantasy

The high-ranking official referred to a possible amendment to the Russian constitution introducing its primacy over provisions of international agreements that was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin

STRASBOURG, January 28. /TASS/. Russia is not renouncing its obligations in the framework of international agreements, provisions of constitutional primacy can be found in many European constitutions, head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Deputy Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) Pyotr Tolstoy said Tuesday at a meeting with new PACE President Hendrik Daems. At the meeting, the officials discussed a possible amendment to the Russian constitution introducing its primacy over provisions of international agreements that was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The presidential initiative says that Russia can participate in interstate associations and transfer to them part of its powers according to international treaties which Russia is a party to if this does not involve restricting rights and freedoms of citizens and does not contradict the principles of the constitutional system. Moreover, "decisions of interstate organizations adopted based on international treaties of Russia in their interpretation that contradicts the Russian constitution cannot be enforced in Russia."

"We are witnessing blatant speculations on this topic. The proposed amendments ensure a greater role of the parliament as well as enshrine a number of social guarantees in the constitution. However, the proposal that changes the balance between national and international law drew the most attention. We hear fantasies that Russia is rejecting its obligations in the framework of international agreement as well as enforcement of ECHR [European Court on Human Rights — TASS] decisions. This is not true," Tolstoy reassured. "A provision emerges which reads that if a decision of any international organization runs counter to the Russian constitution where there is a ruling of the Constitutional Court then this decision cannot be effective in Russia," he explained. According to the head of the Russian delegation, similar provisions can be found in legislations of Germany, the United Kingdom and other European states. "However, nobody has an issue with that," Tolstoy noted.

