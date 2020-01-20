Putin suggests sacking Russia’s top prosecutor

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested dismissing Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and nominated Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov as a candidate for the post, the presidential press service said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin submitted for consideration by the Federation Council the candidacy of Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov for the post of the Russian Prosecutor General and a proposal to dismiss Yuri Chaika from this position due to his transfer to other work," the press service said.